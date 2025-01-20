Calls for radical shake-up at Kirklees Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bid for a massive overhaul of how Kirklees Council operates has been launched.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors from the area’s Green Party, Liberal Democrats and Independent councillors want to see the cabinet – which currently has eight councillors from one party voting on nearly all council matters – scrapped.

They say it should be replaced with a committee system, where all elected members would play a greater role in the decision-making process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Cooper, leader of the Green Group said: “People expect when they elect their councillors that they will be able to vote on issues affecting local people. That is not what happens.

Left to right - Coun John Lawson, Coun Jo Lawson, and Coun Andrew Cooper.

"The Kirklees cabinet all come from the Labour Party, with just 22 councillors out of a total of 69.

"They have less than a third of the councillors but make 100 per cent of the decisions. That simply isn’t right and doesn’t look like democracy to many people.”

Councillor John Lawson, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group said: “A committee system is being increasingly acknowledged and adopted as a fairer system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It allows communities to have a voice in the decisions being made about them.”

Councillor Jo Lawson, of Kirklees Community Independents, added: “If five percent of Kirklees electors petition the council then they will be compelled to hold a referendum where local people will be able to vote to change the old cabinet system with a modern committee system.

"Our intention would be to time the referendum to coincide with the 2026 local elections to reduce the costs of holding it.”

To trigger a borough-wide referendum, a petition of almost 17,000 signatures is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Change Kirklees campaign says it will seek support from people not aligned to political parties who want to see a more representative democracy in Kirklees.

The group adds: “We want people to contact us to join the Change Kirklees campaign and help get the petition signed. We need the support of people who just want to change the way Kirklees has been run for decades.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].