Calderdale and Kirklees sees lowest employment rise in the region

The report, published by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, found that between January and February employment in the the borough's increased by 0.71 per cent.

This was behind Bradford (1.06 per cent), Leeds (1.03 per cent) and Wakefield (0.78 per cent).

The economic report points to a gradual recovery of the region after the Covid Pandemic, saying: “The employment situation in the region continues to improve.

Halifax job centre

“Between January and February 2022, there was a net increase in payrolled employees in West Yorkshire of 9,000 (+0.9%). Employment is now 31,000 (+3%) above pre-pandemic levels.”

Median pay also increased by 5.3 per cent from January 2021 to January 2022.

Wakefield experienced a 6.7 per cent wage increase during this time, the largest of the West Yorkshire authorities.

In Bradford, wages went up by 5.4 per cent, in Leeds 5.3 per cent, and in Calderdale and Kirklees 4.6 per cent.