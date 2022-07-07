Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister, Tories start search for a new leader

After a number of resignations from his Government over recent days, Mr Johnson has announced his exit from Downing Street.

In a statement to the nation, Mr Johnson said: “It is clearly now the will of the Parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister.

“I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“I have today appointed a cabinet to serve as I will until a new leader is in place.

“We must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential in every part of the United Kingdom.

“If we can do that in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe.

“In the last few days I have tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change Governments when we are delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate.

“I regret not having been successful in those arguments.

“As we have seen at Westminister, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves.

“Our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.

“To that new leader, wherever he or she may be, I will give you as much support as I can.

“And to you, the British public, I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”