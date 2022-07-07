Boris Johnson resignation: Batley and Spen MP says ‘country deserves far better’

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has spoken of her relief and anger following the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon.

By Jessica Barton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:00 pm

Ms Leadbeater said: “Whilst I am relieved that Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister is at last coming to an end I am angry about the damage it has done to our country and our politics.

“Events of recent days, weeks and months have demonstrated the clear sense of entitlement that Boris Johnson and many of those around him have, and how out of touch they are with many people across the UK.

“It is everything that is wrong with our politics, it damages our democracy and it is embarrassing for the rest of the world to watch.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“We have seen a complete lack of integrity and honesty and our country deserves far better.”

