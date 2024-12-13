Community campaigners and local councillors in Batley have been celebrating after it was decided that the town’s library would remain in its historic home.

Kirklees Council announced controversial plans to move Batley Library and its services from the Grade II Listed Carnegie Building to Batley Town Hall last year, with a petition opposing the move gaining over 1,000 signatures.

However, it was confirmed last week that the council had made a u-turn on the relocation plans, with the library maintaining its standing in the Carnegie Building.

A spokesperson for Friends of Batley Library Group, the community group which was at the forefront of the campaign against the proposed move, said:

“It’s brilliant! Thank you to everyone who has supported us and helped us.

“We have had such lovely comments, including, ‘It is so incredible. I keep thinking about all the future generations who will be able to enjoy their wonderful library because of you and your team.’

“Moving forward, we have got exciting work to do together with the Library Service and the council to secure a sustainable future for the service and the building.”

Coun Aziz Daji, who represents Batley East, said:

“This achievement marks a significant victory for our community, reflecting the collective dedication and hard work of many individuals committed to preserving our local heritage.

“The campaign to protect the historic Batley Library building, which was originally gifted to the community, has been a long and challenging journey.

“Our library is not just a building; it serves as a vital resource for education, culture, and community engagement.

“The Friends of the Library group has tirelessly advocated for the library’s continued operation and has garnered overwhelming support from residents who recognize the invaluable role the library plays in our lives.”

He added: “As independent councillors, we are committed to collaborating with the community and the council to advocate for the best interests of our constituents.

“Our efforts will continue as we work towards maintaining and enhancing the services and resources that the Batley Library offers.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported this campaign, including local residents, library patrons, and community organisations.

“Your voices have made a difference, and together, we can ensure that the Batley Library remains a cornerstone of our community for generations to come.”