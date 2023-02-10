Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater to host Lord David Blunkett at major skills conference for the north
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater is set to chair a major skills conference for the north later today, Friday, February 10 - with Lord David Blunkett making a guest appearance.
The Labour Party Northern Skills Conference will be held in Heckmondwike and will focus on lifelong learning and skills in the north of England.
It will be addressed by former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett and fellow members of the Labour Party Council of skills advisers.
Lord Blunkett, who served as an MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough from 1987 to 2015, said:
“If there is one thing that is absolutely central to transforming economic growth and productivity it is a revolution in learning and skills.
“Taking on the challenges of major technological change and the net zero targets requires step change in both the skills available and the progression on offer to adults throughout their life.
“Equally, transforming the division between north and south, and between areas of prosperity and deprivation requires an education system from the cradle to the grave that offers opportunity and transformed life chances to everyone.”
A wide range of local people will be taking part, including business owners, trade unions, schools, colleges, apprentices and chambers of commerce.
It will look at ideas for how better education and skills policies can promote economic recovery, social cohesion and greater equality across the country.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I’m delighted to be bringing this important conference to Batley and Spen. My constituency has some fantastic schools, colleges and businesses but I hear all the time about skills shortages and the difficulty of matching our talented young people getting ready to go out into the jobs market with the vacancies available for people with the right qualifications.
“We also have to do more to boost lifelong learning so older people have the opportunity to retrain and go back into employment with the qualifications they need. Getting this right is vital for the local economy, for the north more widely and for the country as a whole and I’m looking forward to some powerful discussions.”