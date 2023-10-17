News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater says Labour is ready ‘to deliver the change that people need’ after Liverpool party conference

The MP for Batley and Spen has insisted that Labour is ready ‘to deliver the change that people need’ after the party’s conference in Liverpool.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, centre, at the Labour party conference in LiverpoolBatley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, centre, at the Labour party conference in Liverpool
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, centre, at the Labour party conference in Liverpool

Kim Leadbeater took part in a wide range of discussions and meetings on subjects ranging from the cost of living crisis, better access to health and social care services, improving education standards, strengthening communities and high streets, and tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as a particular focus on sport and physical activity as a means to help improve individual and community health and wellbeing.

After the conference she said: “The conference showed that Labour is ready to deliver the change that people need - across the country and here in our local area, with policies that will make a huge difference to families and working people.

“I got back to the constituency feeling confident that Labour has shown itself ready to lead nationally and to provide the hope and change that local people are crying out for. After the chaos of the past few years, the calm, steady leadership that a Labour government now offers will give us the stability and long-term vision needed to start to put our country back on its feet again.”

Kim will be Labour’s candidate in the new Spen Valley constituency at the general election expected next year. In the meantime, she remains the MP for the whole of Batley and Spen and returned back to work to organise public meetings on sports and leisure facilities, town halls and other local amenities.

She said: “I love representing the area where I was born, brought up and have lived all my life and in the two and a bit years since I was elected I have been delighted by the way Labour has turned its attention full square on the issues that really matter to the country and to local people.

“We are now the party of financial responsibility, reform of public services, and serious action to protect our environment and tackle climate change.

“For me the next general election can’t come soon enough.”

