The challenge is backed by the Parliamentary authorities and is designed to raise awareness among Parliamentarians of the importance of physical activity for their own physical and mental wellbeing, and that of their constituents.

Organised by ukactive - the UK’s trade body for the physical - and supported by global fitness tracking provider, Myzone, the challenge is set to run from Wednesday, November 2, to Sunday, November 30.

The initiative has been endorsed by Parliamentarians, including Ms Leadbeater, who has a passion for sport and physical activity.

Raring to go: Ready for the parliamentary fitness challenge are, from the left, Alun Cairns MP, Kim Leadbeater MP, Wendy Chamberlain MP, Nick Smith MP and Huw Edwards.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am very proud to be an ambassador for the Parliamentary Physical Activity Challenge.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the importance of physical activity not just for the physical and mental wellbeing of those of us in Parliament, but also within the communities we represent.

“This challenge will allow all Parliamentarians and their teams, regardless of their current activity levels, to demonstrate how physical activity can support all of us in our work.

“I would encourage as many of my colleagues as possible to get active for their own health, and to promote wellbeing across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parliamentary Physical Activity Challenge will see MPs - including Ms Leadbeater - Peers and their staff handed MZ-Switch heart rate monitors to measure their activity levels accurately through the month.

Myzone Effort Points (MEPs) are earned by exercising in your target heart rate zones over a period of time.

By registering with the Myzone app, MPs, Peers, and their teams will be able to see if they are meeting the World Health Organization’s guidelines for physical activity.

Individuals and teams in Parliament will be able to track their progress with weekly leader board which ranks participants by the average MEPs scored, meaning they can engage in friendly competition within Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the conclusion of the challenge, ukactive will provide a final leaderboard showing those with the highest scores.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “Physical activity is crucial for our physical, mental, and social wellbeing, something which the pandemic has served to highlight.

“Today, many of us are faced with growing pressure at home and work, so it is more important than ever that we put our health first and keep active.

“Recognising that working in Westminster can be demanding, we hope this challenge provides an opportunity for Parliamentarians and their staff to consider their physical activity levels, as well as its importance to the constituents they serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar initiative from Myzone has already proven successful in Washington DC, where more than 500 members of the U.S. Congress, Senate, and their teams have just completed their second annual challenge.

Dave Wright, CEO of Myzone Group, said: “This challenge follows the Congressional Physical Activity Challenge in the USA earlier this year that had more than 500 participants leading by example earning Myzone Effort Points.

“It would be wonderful if our leaders and their teams in Westminster were to also lead by example.”

To find out more and to register for the challenge, email Stephen McLoughlin at [email protected]