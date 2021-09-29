Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater calls on Labour to unite the country

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Ms Leadbeater, who came out of isolation yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month, addressed the party's conference in Brighton earlier today (Wednesday).

She said: “My Parliamentary colleagues have painted a powerful, tangible picture and positive vision for our country.

"A vision built on a winning combination of social justice and economic efficiency.

"A vision that I believe when we come to the next general election the electorate will see as a viable and attractive alternative to the current arrogant, uncaring and out of touch Tory Government.”

She added: “I’m a team player and in any team when you get on the pitch you work together, and as far as I’m concerned, as of today we are on the pitch.