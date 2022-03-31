Batley and Spen MP condemns delay to the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme

Speaking in the House of Commons today (Thursday), Ms Leadbeater said: “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the British people, including those in my constituency of Batley and Spen, who have offered to open their homes to Ukrainian families.

"They desperately want to help and are ready and waiting.”

She asked the Home Office minister, Kevin Foster, “why the Government has made it so difficult for families who are fleeing the devastating attack on their country”.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Among the cases being dealt with by Ms Leadbeater’s team is a woman from Batley who has been waiting two weeks without any response since applying to bring a family of five over from Lviv.

She said: “By night the Russians bomb and they pull their terrified children from their beds to shelter in the basement car park and hope the bombs don’t reach them.

"Every night I say goodnight to my sponsor family and hope they are not hit by Putin’s bombs before morning.

"Every day they ask me what news there is but I have to say I know nothing.”

Another constituent said she had applied to bring a mother and child over as soon as the scheme opened in the middle of March.

She said: “I am still waiting for the visas to be granted, which is ridiculous.

"I've known them both for over ten years. I have also sponsored the daughter for a UK visa twice before to come and stay with me under the normal channels.