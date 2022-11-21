The MP for Batley and Spen has said independent analysis of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement showed real wages falling, inflation soaring and the cost of living hitting the pockets of people across North Kirklees.

Ms Leadbeater said: “People don’t need me to tell them how much prices of everyday items are going up week after week. They can see it for themselves every time they go to the shops or pay the household bills.

“Independent experts all confirm that the Tories’ chaotic economic mismanagement has made a bad situation even worse, and the latest tax rises and spending cuts from Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will pile on more misery for hard working people.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Ms Leadbeater has, however, praised local charities, churches and mosques for supporting people through the cost of living crisis by providing warm spaces and making hot meals.

The MP saw two local examples at first hand last week. She met Captain Mark Cozens and his team at the Salvation Army Care in Batley where she saw the variety of services on offer, including the community café which was busy with customers.

And she visited Church Ablaze on Wellington Street, Batley, where she joined Pastor Sarah Renton and Denise Fotherby and their team as they helped serve some of the more than 70 hot meals the centre provides every week.

She said: “It was heart-warming to meet Mark and his fantastic team of volunteers and to see the variety of services they provide for the community including the lovely café, activities for children and young people, Scout and Guide groups, and a variety of rooms for hire, plus the huge shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outreach team at Church Ablaze volunteer their help with gardening and DIY as well as donating bags of food. And providing so many cooked meals is a vital lifeline for many local people.”

The Salvation Army has stepped up to alleviate the pressures on local people caused by rising energy costs by offering a warm place for them to go to if needed, as well as providing affordable food and drinks.