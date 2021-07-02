Batley and Spen by-election results: Kim Leadbeater wins for Labour

Kim Leadbeater has won the Batley and Spen by-election, holding the seat for Labour.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:07 pm
Kim Leadbeater is the new Batley and Spen MP

Ms Leadbeater beat Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson by a narrow margin of 323 votes.

George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished third.

Here are the full results:

Kim Leadbeater, Labour - 13,296 votes

Ryan Stephenson, Conservative - 12,973

George Galloway, Workers Party - 8,264

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats - 1,254

Corey Robinson, Yorkshire Party - 816

Therese Hirst, English Democrats - 207

Jack Thomson, UKIP - 151

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 107

Mike Davies, Alliance for Green Socialism - 104

Paul Bickerdike, Christian People's Alliance - 102

Jonathan Tilt, Freedom Alliance - 100

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement - 97

Andrew Smith, Rejoin EU - 75

Oliver Purser, Social Democratic Party - 66

Jayda Fransen, Independent - 50

Susan Laird, Heritage Party - 33

