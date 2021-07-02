Batley and Spen by-election results: Kim Leadbeater wins for Labour

In pictures: Batley and Spen by-election count

Kim Leadbeater 'delighted' that Batley and Spen 'voted for hope'

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement - 97

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 107

Here are the full results:

George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished third.

Ms Leadbeater beat Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson by a narrow margin of 323 votes.