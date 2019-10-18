Appeal launched to help light up Dewsbury town centre this Christmas

An appeal for people in Dewsbury to dig deep to make the town centre sparkle this Christmas, has been launched.

A sum of £10,000 plus is needed for Dewsbury to have traditional festivities, claims the group who will deliver this year’s Christmas lights event.

Dewsbury partnership community group asks individuals and businesses to donate, and if support is strong, the council will contribute.

Bruce Bird, chair of the group. said: “If 2,000 people pledge five pounds each or 1,000 pledge ten pounds, then we can hit the target by the close date of December 2. As the price of two hours of family entertainment we think that’s good value. It’s important that we find a new way by which the community can show the pride in their town.’

The group’s online appeal is now live at https://www.spacehive.com/dewsburylights.

Mr Bird added: “With limited funding, the council has struggled to find a way to deliver these events. With crowdfunding they can see how enthusiastic the community is about an event before committing grant money. And people who pledge money know they will only pay if the whole amount is raised.

“To quote an old saying: ‘Many pledges make Christmas lights work!”

Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Mumtaz Hussain, added: “The council is ready with support, we just need to see that the community really gets behind this event.”