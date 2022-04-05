Angela Rayner discusses cost of living crisis on visit to Heckmondwike
Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, visited Heckmondwike today (Tuesday) to meet local residents and discuss the party’s plans to breathe new life into the country’s high streets.
During her visit, Ms Rayner heard from business leaders and community groups who raised concerns about the cost of living crisis and anti-social behaviour in the town.
She also took part in a game of bowls on the green in Firth Park.