Andy Burnham, right, joined Kim Leadbeater, the current Batley and Spen MP, at Cleckheaton Sports Club for a general election campaign fundraiser and social evening.

Ms Leadbeater will be Labour’s candidate for the newly drawn constituency of Spen Valley at the next election, with Mr Burnham saying he was delighted to support her campaign, describing her as “everything a good MP should be” and adding “we need more people like Kim at Westminster.”

Mr Burnham also told club members that people across the north of England had been “let down by the Government’s broken promises on public transport, infrastructure investment and regeneration.”

He added that Labour would be having “open and honest conversations with voters about what was needed to tackle the many problems the country was facing.”