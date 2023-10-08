Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At an evening to mark the last ever meeting of the Batley and Spen Constituency Labour Party, people exchanged stories going back even before the current seat was created 40 years ago.

At the election, expected next year, Kim will be standing in the new ‘Spen Valley’ which will take in Mirfield and Kirkheaton. She thanked everybody for their “amazing hard work and dedication over the years supporting the party and helping get our message across to the voters”.

Labour party members have gathered to share their memories of the seat which holds “a very special place in my and my family’s hearts,” according to MP Kim Leadbeater.

Tributes were also paid to all the MPs who had represented Batley and Spen over the years as well as the local councillors and activists.

Kim said: “Batley and Spen has had more than its fair share of elections and by-elections and they haven’t always been easy. We’ve seen people try to divide our community and push people apart but we’ve stuck together and continued to show the best of this wonderful part of the world.