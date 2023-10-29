News you can trust since 1858
80th anniversary of Rounders England: Birkenshaw Bluedogs and Batley Ninjas representatives visit Westminster

Representatives of two rounders teams from Batley and Birkenshaw have been welcomed to Westminster by Kim Leadbeater.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:00 GMT
The MP for Batley and Spen hosted a special parliamentary reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rounders England and invited Cat Shepherd Holland, from Birkenshaw Bluedogs, and Sofiya, from Batley Ninjas, to the event.

Kim said: “It was so good to have so many great Yorkshire women in Parliament for this very special event.

“I had some great conversation about the power of sport and the unique role of rounders in bringing people together and improving their physical, mental and social well being.”

Other guests included the Sports Minister, Stuart Andrew, and Phil Smith from Sport England.

