Representatives of two rounders teams from Batley and Birkenshaw have been welcomed to Westminster by Kim Leadbeater.

Kim Leadbeater welcomed representatives of two local teams, Cat Shepherd Holland from Birkenshaw Bluedogs, and Sofiya from Batley Ninjas, for a special parliamentary reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rounders England.

The MP for Batley and Spen hosted a special parliamentary reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rounders England and invited Cat Shepherd Holland, from Birkenshaw Bluedogs, and Sofiya, from Batley Ninjas, to the event.

Kim said: “It was so good to have so many great Yorkshire women in Parliament for this very special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had some great conversation about the power of sport and the unique role of rounders in bringing people together and improving their physical, mental and social well being.”