Coun Nosheen Dad, mayor of Kirklees

Coun Dad, who is currently the deputy mayor, will also become the youngest ever mayor of Kirklees when she is officially announced at a ceremony in Huddersfield on Wednesday, May 22.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve had a fantastic year as deputy mayor meeting many fantastic people across Kirklees.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be the youngest and first female Asian Mayor of our great district. I hope to amplify the voices of everyone in Kirklees, to celebrate the work, community cohesion and the selflessness of people that sometimes goes unnoticed.

“I am looking forward to meeting many individuals and groups that make Kirklees a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Coin Dad, who was elected to the Dewsbury South ward in 2015, will be joined by her husband Shiraz who will be the mayor’s consort.

Coun Dad, who has served on the appeal panel and has also been appointed to outside bodies including the Walker and Greenwood Educational Charity and the Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education (SACRE), will be replacing the outgoing Mayor, Cahal Burke, the Lib Dem councillor for Lindley, who was first elected to Kirklees Council in 2010.The role of the Mayor of Kirklees is a ceremonial one and is appointed every year at the council's annual meeting.The mayor is the first citizen of the Borough of Kirklees, which means they take precedence in the district over everyone except members of the royal family and the lord lieutenant or their representative.

Coun Elizabeth Smaje, who has represented the Birstall and Birkenshaw ward since 2004, will be joining the civic team as deputy mayor for 2024-25.

She said: “It is an honour to be joining the civic team in the important role of deputy mayor.

"I look forward to supporting the mayor during her term in office and to meeting people and groups in the many communities throughout the borough.”