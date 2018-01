Police are searching for missing a 80-year-old from Dewsbury.

Raymond Schofield was last seen at his home at about 7pm on Wednesday evening and was reported missing this morning.

DS Oliver Coates of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Mr Schofield’s welfare as he is very vulnerable and searches are ongoing in the local area."

He may be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.