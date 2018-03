Police are asking the public to help them find a "vulnerable" man who is missing from his Batley home.

Hussain Rajah, 18, is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with a Superman logo on it, a black leather jacket, tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.

Officers would like anyone who has seen or heard from Mr Rajah, or who knows where he, is to get in contact.

Cal 101, using the reference 1441 of March 17.