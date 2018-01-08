Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Batley girl

Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a teenage girl from Batley.

Candice Manners, aged 13, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 3. She was last seen around 5pm that evening.

She is described as being a white female, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with mousey blonde hair in a ponytail, blue eyes and freckles.

When she was last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, grey trousers and possibly a coat, but may now have changed her clothes.

At the time she was reported missing, it is believed that she was with a brown and black whippet-type dog.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnell,y of Kirklees CID, said: “It is out of character for Candice to go missing and I have dedicated police resources looking for her.

"We have had a number of unconfirmed sightings of Candice around Batley.

"I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant you may think this is to come forward. Our number one priority is Candice’s welfare and making sure she is OK.”

Anyone with any information about Candice’s whereabouts, or has seen or heard from her since Wednesday, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13180005314.