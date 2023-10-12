West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has died after a wall collapsed in Batley last night (Wednesday).

Police were contacted at 7.29pm by the ambulance service about an incident where a man was trapped in Perseverance Street following a wall collapse.

Officers attended and found that two men had suffered injuries, with both being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One was pronounced dead later in the evening, although police have confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file has been prepared for the Coroner.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.