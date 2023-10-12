News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has died after a wall collapsed in Batley last night (Wednesday).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST
Police were contacted at 7.29pm by the ambulance service about an incident where a man was trapped in Perseverance Street following a wall collapse.

Officers attended and found that two men had suffered injuries, with both being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One was pronounced dead later in the evening, although police have confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file has been prepared for the Coroner.

The other man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have also stated that “the Health and Safety Executive has been contacted about this matter and enquiries are continuing.”

