Police concerned for welfare of missing Dewsbury man

Police officers in Kirklees want to speak to anyone who has seen this missing man from Dewsbury.

Amjid Hussain, 43, was last seen at 2.11pm on Healds Road, Dewsbury on Friday October 11.

He is described as Asian, and with black hair and stubble, and when last seen was wearing a black coat, white t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms with two white stripes and black trainers with stripes.

Officers want to find Mr Hussain to check he is OK.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1031 of 12 October.