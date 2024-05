West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to Cleckheaton today (Tuesday, May 21) after a report of a “concern for safety in relation to a person on a bridge.”

This is why there was a police presence in Cleckheaton this afternoon.

Westgate (A643) was closed in both directions, which led to tailbacks on Tofts Road and in and around the town centre.