Police appealing for information following crash at Cooper Bridge roundabout between Mirfield and Huddersfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Police are appealing for information and any dashcam footage following a serious injury collision at the Cooper Bridge roundabout between Mirfield and Huddersfield.

The collision occurred on the A62 at around 2.15am on Saturday, July 26, and involved one vehicle – a blue Ford Focus – which collided with a wall.

Significant damage was caused to the car, and a front seat passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigating this collision are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

Any motorists who were in the area who have dashcam are asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Kirklees via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13250424952.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to this collision.

He has currently been released under investigation.

