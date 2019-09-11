Police appealing for help to find missing Cleckheaton teenager

Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Cleckheaton.

Jenna Bulmer was last seen (10 September 10) at around 1pm near to Brooklyn Flats in Cleckheaton.

The 16-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 10”, slim, with long dark hair, often worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing jeans, dark coloured quilted or puffer jacket and striped wellies.

Anyone who has seen Jenna or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 501 of September 9.