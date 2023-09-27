News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Police appeal: Woman on mobility scooter dies after collision in Cleckheaton

A woman has died after the mobility scooter she was riding on was in a collision with a car in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
A woman has sadly died after the mobility scooter she was riding on was in a collision with a car in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday).A woman has sadly died after the mobility scooter she was riding on was in a collision with a car in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday).
A woman has sadly died after the mobility scooter she was riding on was in a collision with a car in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around 5pm on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road.

The police say the incident “involved a Black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back. The Navara was in collision with a female riding on a mobility scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The woman, in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.”

Police also confirmed that the driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting them with their investigation.

Most Popular

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses, or for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to call 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1212 of 26/9.

Related topics:PoliceCleckheatonWest Yorkshire Police