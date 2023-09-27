A woman has sadly died after the mobility scooter she was riding on was in a collision with a car in Cleckheaton yesterday (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around 5pm on the A643, Westgate, at the junction of Westcliffe Road.

The police say the incident “involved a Black Nissan Navara, which was towing a trailer with a white 4x4 type vehicle on the back. The Navara was in collision with a female riding on a mobility scooter.

“The woman, in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she sadly died.”

Police also confirmed that the driver of the Nissan Navara remained at the scene and is assisting them with their investigation.