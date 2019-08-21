Police appeal to find missing Cleckheaton man

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing man from Cleckheaton to get in contact.

Ashley Stephenson, 52, was last seen this morning in the Cleckheaton area at 7am.

He is described as white, of medium build and 6ft tall.

He has a shaved head, and black wears glasses and when last seen was wearing a black waterproof jacket, light coloured jeans and a T-shirt or a blue, zip hooded jumper. He also had on black boots and was carrying a black rucksack.

He has a tattoo on his left and right hand

Anyone who has seen him are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 387 of Wednesday August 21