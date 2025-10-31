Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Bradford Road, Batley.

Officers took a report shortly before 3pm on Saturday, October 25 from a man reporting a road traffic collision had happened at 9.45am on Bradford Road at the junction of Church Lane.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, took himself to hospital and was treated for injuries to his foot.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a silver coloured hatchback.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13250618925.