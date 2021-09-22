Police appeal for witnesses after sudden death of Batley man

Police are appealing for help after the death of a man in Batley

On Saturday September 11, David Speight required assistance in the Staincliffe area of Batley in the afternoon, after he appeared to fall over.

It is reported that a two people approached him and gave him a lift to his flat in Cross Bank Road, Carlinghow, and spoke to the neighbours to ensure that he was ok.

Sadly, David died, and officers are keen to speak to the couple, who may be able to help with enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Jenkinson said: “We are not treating Mr Speight’s death as suspicious, but we keen to understand the circumstances leading up to his death.