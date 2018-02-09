Police appeal after serious collision in Dewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Dewsbury last night.

The incident on Thursday, February 8, occurred around 9.45pm on Halifax Road, close to Dewsbury College, when the white Audi A4 collided with a wall.

The driver, a 28-year-old man was extracted from the car by the Fire Service.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he described as being in a serious, but stable condition at this time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who in the area last night and saw the vehicle in the time before the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Team via 101 quoting 13180066268.