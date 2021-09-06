Police appeal after motorcyclist serious injured in collision in Cleckheaton

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage

Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision close to Chain Bar roundabout on the A58 in Cleckheaton at around 7.31pm on Saturday, August 28.

The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the involved vehicles being driven prior to the incident, particularly those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact PC 630 Asghar, of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, on 101, referencing collision number 13210437455.