Police appeal after motorcyclist serious injured in collision in Cleckheaton

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:27 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage

Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision close to Chain Bar roundabout on the A58 in Cleckheaton at around 7.31pm on Saturday, August 28.

The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the involved vehicles being driven prior to the incident, particularly those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact PC 630 Asghar, of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, on 101, referencing collision number 13210437455.

You can also provide information online by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat