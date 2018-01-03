Police appeal after early morning Heckmondwike bike theft

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary on Tuesday, January 2, at a property on Robin Lane in Heckmondwike.

Between 5.20am and 5.35am, a distinctive Ribble Carbon bicycle was stolen and officers are calling for anyone with information as to its whereabouts to come forward.

Around the time, three men were seen in the area.

However, there is no further descriptions of their appearance.

If you have any information about these individuals or have witnessed the incident, please contact PC Oliver Coates at Kirklees CID on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.