Playcamp bookings now open

Kirklees Summer Playcamp organisers have announced that the window for bookings for this year’s camps is now open.

For more than 40 years, thousands of children from all over Kirklees have spent their school holidays camping, playing games, and making friends at one of the longest running summer camps in the UK.

During camp the children will be in small groups of 6-8 and will have the opportunity to play lots of games, go on the water slide, and enjoy the final night Camp’s Got Talent, disco and campfire.

The children stay at camp for three nights and four days and are collected and returned to one of three central pick up points in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and the Woolley Edge services on the M1.

Every child’s place is subsidised so that costs to parents are kept as low as possible.

A full priced place costs £61.06 and an assisted place for low income families costs just £30.63.

The camp is run by a team of experienced volunteers who ensure that the children are safe and able to have fun. Kirklees Summer Playcamp also offers young people the opportunity to complete their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award residential..

Camp leaders Jane and Duncan Haywood (who both have MBEs for services to the camp), said: “We had a great summer last year. Every camp was full and we loved playing all the games with the children.

“We can’t wait for this summer!”

The dates for 2019 are:

Camp 1: Tues 23 – Fri 26 July

Camp 2: Sat 27 – Tues 30 July

Camp 3: Thurs 1 – Sun 4 Aug

Camp 4: Mon 5 – Thurs 8 Aug

Camp 5: Sat 10 – Tues 13 Aug

Camp 6: Weds 14 – Sat 17 Aug

Visit www.kirkleessummerplaycamp.com for more information and to book your child’s place on the camp.