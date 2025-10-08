House extensions, changes of use and advertisement consent – our weekly list of planning applications to be decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received or updated the week ending October 5, and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield.

C Taylor: Work to trees within a conservation area. Oakwood House, Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AL.

M Zahoor: Erection of single-storey rear and second floor extensions. 13, West Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PT.

(Clockwise from top left) Brooke Street in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike Hub Bus Station under construction in 2024, and land adjacent 52 Upper Batley Low Lane, which are all the subject of planning applications submitted to the council. Picture: Google/Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Gro Property Ltd: Erection of extension with replacement roof and associated works. 77, High Street, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PS.

J Dransfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement detached garage with associated works. 45, Queen Street, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LG.

A Jeffs: Erection of side and rear extensions with hardstanding to front elevation. 6, Ashbourne View, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JE.

Z Asmal: Erection of front porch and garage conversion. 2, Lodge Farm Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0DG.

G Teale: Erection of two-storey side extension and front and side dormers and alterations to roof to form first floor. 11B, Kingsway, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LH.

Kirklees Council: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Heckmondwike Hub Bus Station, Royle Fold, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HW.

S Hassan: Erection of part first floor and second floor extension. 11, Grosvenor Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PR.

A Rhodes: Installation of external staircase to detached garage (within a conservation area). 7, West Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DL.

M Oakes: Erection of boundary wall and gates (retrospective). 1, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JP.

A Mahmood: Erection of rear extension. 13, Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury, WF13 1RN.

S A Massoud: Erection of single-storey side and rear extension. 24, Torridon Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7NX.

N Rawat: Erection of front and side extensions, external alterations to extend driveway and associated works (retrospective). 12, Lamplands, Batley, WF17 0LL.

S Doyle: Erection of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling and erection of extension and formation of dwelling to lower ground floor forming annex accommodation. 17, Heights Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DQ.

The Willow SSAS: Change of use from fabric manufacturer and alterations to roof to form two ground floor retail units and first floor children's day nursery with associated works. Park House, Brooke Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3R

M M Khan: Erection of first floor rear extension. 69, Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QW.

Mr Hartley: Reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2021/92413 for erection of residential development. Land adjacent 52, Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AP.

A R Sufi: Erection of first floor side extension. 108, Dark Lane, Batley, WF17 7PP.

L Hirst: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/91904 for erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 778, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.

Miller Homes Yorkshire: Discharge of details reserved by condition 15 (remediation) on previous permission 2019/91467 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3279040) for erection of 67 dwellings with associated access and parking. Land south of Granny Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

The applications can be viewed in full on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx

Check the Reporter website each week for an up-to-date list of planning applications awaiting decisions across North Kirklees.