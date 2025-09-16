A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received or updated by the council the week ending September 14 and include properties in Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

Miss Madigan: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 10, Willow Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EL.

W Mahmood: Erection of single-storey front extension. 20, Park View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DT.

A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

S Sultan: Works to trees TPO(s) SP2/70. Fieldhead, Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UE.

Mr and Mrs Kaye: Removal of detached garage and rear sun room, erection of single-storey side and partial wrap around extensions, erection of two-storey rear extension, erection of timber fence and associated works. 136, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ.

C Haywood: Erection of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 8m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.3m. 2a, Kirklands, Church Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RW.

S Asad: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 74, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DA.

A Rezaei: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 16, Bevor Crescent, Heckmondwike, WF16 9AR.

Strata: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land Off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

The full applications can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx by inputting the planning application number, postcode, street name or locality.

The Reporter publishes weekly lists of the latest submitted planning applications and the council’s latest decisions on applications.