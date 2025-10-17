A planning application to give The Time Piece, a former JD Wetherspoon pub in Dewsbury, a new lease of life has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Under the proposals, the former pub would be refurbished and made into a new bar and restaurant, with sanitary facilities, external patio, and a new roof.

The applicant has also applied for permission to build a second floor rear extension and to convert the first and second floors into two one-bedroom, and three two-bedroom, flats.

A heritage statement submitted alongside the application said: “The proposal to reinstate a restaurant/bar on the ground floor and flats on the first and second floor provide an optimum viable use for the building which will undoubtedly bring a boost to the local economy and will enhance the street scene from what is currently a derelict building on Northgate.”

The former JD Wetherspoon pub, The Time Piece, could become a new restaurant if plans are approved. Picture: Google

The three-storey building was a JD Wetherspoon pub from 1999 to 2020, and was then sold to Pickles Pubs and refurbished during the COVID pandemic.

In 2021, it was sold at auction, and then vandalised in 2024.

In April 2025, the building was damaged in a fire, in which the roof and second floor were engulfed in flames.

The building is currently vacant.

The plans, received by the council on September 26, would also see five bicycle spaces created on the site, which sits at 11, Northgate.

A public consultation period will close on October 31, and a target date for a decision by the council has been set for December 4.

The full application can be viewed by quoting the application number – 2025/62/92714/E – on the council’s online planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx