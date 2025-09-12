Plans to repurpose the now vacant Cleckheaton Fire Station have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The fire station, built in 1952, was first planned for closure in 2020 and then put up for sale in 2025.

Now, a business based adjacent to the site – The Metal Store – has submitted plans to expand into the vacant building.

The applicant – who owns the land – has applied for a change of use to allow for metalwork and the storage of metals.

Plans have been submitted to repurpose the former Cleckheaton Fire Station. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The proposals do not include any external alterations or new structures, and state that the extension would be used for tasks such as picking and packing scaffolding clamps.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A public consultation period runs until September 25.

The two-storey building contains a mezzanine and a tower on its north-eastern corner.

Following its closure, the new Spen Valley Community Fire Station, on Whitehall Road West in Birkenshaw, opened in February this year.