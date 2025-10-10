Planning permission: New children’s day nursery proposed for Cleckheaton town centre

By Catherine Gannon
Published 10th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
A new children’s nursery could open in Cleckheaton if plans are approved.

An application to convert three linked buildings, located at Park House in between St John’s Place and Brooke Street in the town centre, into a nursery has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

If approved, the proposals would see the building located off Brooke Street converted into the nursery, and the property located off St John’s Place converted into two retail units.

A uniform fabric manufacturer, Lingcroft Associates Limited, is currently based on the site, but is relocating.

The site consists of three linked properties located in between St Johns Place and Brooke Street in Cleckheaton.

The applicant – which owns the adjoining Willow House property – said the nursery would be open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 7pm.

A safe play area would also be created outside the building.

The applicant, The Willow SSAS, proposed opening hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday for the retail units, which would front the Bradford Road car park.

The plans also propose creating offices on the first floor above the units.

