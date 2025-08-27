Planning permission: Latest submitted applications to be decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Liversedge
R Normally: Erection of front and rear extensions. 23, John Booth Close, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7LB.
Mars Petcare & Treats: Erection of ammonia based refrigeration plant equipment. Mars Care and Treats Petcare Europe Ltd, Oakwell Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LU.
A Jawad: Alterations to convert office (class E) to two flats (class C3). 3-5, Westgate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HE.
Mr and Mrs Hickman: Erection of single-storey rear extension and raised terrace with associated works. Spring Head House, 120, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 9QD.
Mrs Cheetham-Smith: Work to TPO(s)s 22/95 (within a conservation area). Hopton Hall, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EL.
Mr and Mrs Bentley: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single-storey rear extension and associated works. 10, Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7SD.
J Robinson: Use of premises as barbers. JB’s Barber Shop, 213a, Old Bank Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7AB.