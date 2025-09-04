The following applications for planning permission were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending August 31.

Approved

M Webster: Erection of single-storey rear extension with flat to pitched roof and associated alterations. 73, Headlands Close, Liversedge, WF15 7QJ.

Mrs Jagger: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey side extension and front porch and terrace. Springfield Farm, Springfield Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NQ.

Mr and Mrs Chothia: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 8, Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AQ.

I Akudi: Erection of single-storey front, side and rear extensions. 6, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JN.

J Lazenby: Erection of single-storey rear extension and partial garage conversion and associated works. 11, Bramble Walk, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DJ.

Mrs Fearnley: Work to tree(s) within a conservation area. 124, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JF.

Noted

C/O agent: Dead or dangerous tree within a conservation area. Field Hill Centre, 21, Batley Field Hill, WF17 0BQ.