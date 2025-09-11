The latest planning applications which have decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge, Mirfield, Batley and Dewsbury.

Approved

Diamond Properties Holdings Ltd: Erection of units for class E business use. Spenbeck Business Park, Balme Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EW.

Mr and Mrs Robinson: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 7, Roundhill Green, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TH.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A W Lumb & Co Ltd: Erection of an ancillary surface-mounted storage building anchored to existing hardstanding. Awl, Mill Street East, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9BE.

A Khaliq: Erection of single-storey front extension with loft conversion and associated alterations. Jamia Masjid Ghousia, 23, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LU.

A Sayed: Erection of front and rear dormers with loft conversion. 347, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HF.

I Sandiford: Erection of rear balcony with canopy and external steps. 434, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7QE.

Mr and Mrs Nasir: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 46, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.

V Barraclough: Advertisement consent for erection of two totem signs. Eastthorpe Hall, 23, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

The Unitech Industries Group: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2024/93177 for change of use from office building to residential apartments and associated alterations. Dixon Hall And Co Ltd, Grafton Street, Batley, WF17 6AR.

C Castlehouse: Erection of two-storey side extension. 4, Kings Lea, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BP.

F Moosa: Erection of front and rear extensions. 20, North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.

Refused

M Yarrow: Removal of existing outbuilding and erection of replacement detached garage and outbuilding. 23, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QR.