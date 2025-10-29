Planning permission: Latest applications which have been decided by Kirklees Council

The latest planning applications for North Kirklees which have been decided by Kirklees Council.

Refused

F Moosa: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/91863 for erection of front and rear extensions. 20, North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.

M Patel: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey rear extension and loft conversion with front dormer extension. 32, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ.

M Adeel: Erection of outbuilding, extension of existing garage and associated alterations. Newgate Garage, Newgate, Mirfield, WF14 8DB.

E G Group: Discharge condition 5 on previous permission 2022/92271 for demolition of Centurion House, erection of petrol filling station and ancillary unit with drive-thru and associated works. Centurion House, Centurion Way, Cleckheaton, BD19 3QB.

S Rafiq: Change of use of existing basement from storage (Class B8) to a single-person House in Multiple Occupation (Class Sui Generis), including internal alterations. 17, Market Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0JY.

Approved

S Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 14, Harefield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0PQ.

A Mallinson: Alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation. 41, Westfield Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 9FB.

Bloomhaven: Change of use from dwelling (C3) to children's home for up to four children (within a conservation area). 66, Carlinghow Hill, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AG.

R Shaikh: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. 35, Ouzelwell Crescent, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9ET.

Elevate Inspire Ltd: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of residential institution as children's home. 7, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.

S Ahmed: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. 15, Redfearn Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PY.

K Thornburn: Certificate of lawfulness for works to replace garage door with brickwork and window. 4, Brookroyd View, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EN.

S Rawlinson: Erection of agricultural building. Top Ashlea, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

A S Yaqub: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey side extension. 20, Mortimer Terrace, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BY.

I Pandor: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 399, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6ES.

K Hodgson: Erection of single-storey side extension, conversion of outbuildings to habitable space and erection of single-storey rear extensions. 82, Ings Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0BT.

D Karim: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions with ramp access and associated alterations. 13, Ullswater Avenue, Dewsbury, WF12 7PJ.

H Pickles: Erection of single-storey side extension. 1, Syke Grove, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8EY.

M Downs: Installation of access platform lift. 24, Ebor Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9BU.

Y Hussain: Erection of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions and associated alterations. 176, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EA.

C Bould: Change of use and alterations to first floor office to form one apartment. Workshop/office rear of 258a, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RE.

B Martin: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2023/90657 for demolition of portico and erection of front and side porches (within a conservation area). Longfield, 158, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ.

J Lawler: Erection of detached garage. 19, Headlands Road, Liversedge, WF15 7NT.

M Gheewala: Erection of two-storey side extension. 7, Welwyn Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DU.

B Rhodes: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 31, Ings Road, Batley, WF17 8LT.

A Gulmawaz: Erection of garage for car repairs and car sale (sui generis). Land adjacent City Electrical, Staincliffe Mills, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF13 4AR.

A Shiraz: Erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent 44, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4DD.

Mr Hill: Erection of outbuilding to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 74, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ.

Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9, 10, 12 and 13 on previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 dwellings with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.

E G Group: Discharge condition 17 on previous permission 2022/92271 for demolition of Centurion House, erection of petrol filling station and ancillary unit with drive-thru and associated works. Centurion House, Centurion Way, Cleckheaton, BD19 3QB.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 12 and 13 on previous permission 2021/91695 for outline application for residential development. 5 to 7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.

Barchester Healthcare Ltd: Installation of external plant. Spen Court Care Home, 2, Railway Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0ND.

Mars Petcare & Treats: Erection of ammonia based refrigeration plant equipment. Mars Care And Treats Petcare Europe Ltd, Oakwell Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LU.

Mr Greenaway: Erection of single-storey extension. Mazebrook House, 8 to 10, Mazebrook, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BT.

C Bohanna: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 56, Nibshaw Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PD.

P Briggs: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 28, Millstone Rise, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BW.

Mr and Mrs Bentley: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single-storey rear extension and associated works. 10, Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7SD.

J Robinson: Use of premises as barbers. JB’s Barber Shop, 213a, Old Bank Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7AB.

K and A Graham: Erection of extension and alterations. 11, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.

C Haywood: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 2a, Kirklands, Church Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RW.

Split decision

Quickcater Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 17 on previous permission 2025/91401 for the variation of condition 2 on previous permission 2024/93522 for variation of conditions 2, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 20 on previous permission 2023/93781 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (Class E and Sui Generis); flexible commercial unit (Class E(a) and/or Class E(b) and/or hot-foot takeaway Sui Generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie And Bennys, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB.