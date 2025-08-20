Planning permission: Latest applications to be decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Cleckheaton

Here are the latest planning applications awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received or last updated by the council the week ending August 17.

A Younis: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 11, Infirmary Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2JG.

Mr Greenaway: Erection of single-storey extension. Mazebrook House, 8-10, Mazebrook, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BT.

R Carrington: Work to TPOs 02/03. Carldon House, 1A, Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JT.

Strata: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 21 (highway condition survey), 22 (BEMP), 29 (retaining wall materials), 34 (zebra crossing) on previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of Condition 9 (Means of enclosure) of the Deemed Planning Permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) Improvements Order 2022, Stage 6 (W3b) of the Development. Railway line and associated land between, Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the Order Limits of The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury), Improvements Order 2022.