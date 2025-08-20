Planning permission: Latest applications to be decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Cleckheaton
The following applications were received or last updated by the council the week ending August 17.
A Younis: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 11, Infirmary Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2JG.
Mr Greenaway: Erection of single-storey extension. Mazebrook House, 8-10, Mazebrook, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BT.
R Carrington: Work to TPOs 02/03. Carldon House, 1A, Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JT.
Strata: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 21 (highway condition survey), 22 (BEMP), 29 (retaining wall materials), 34 (zebra crossing) on previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of Condition 9 (Means of enclosure) of the Deemed Planning Permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) Improvements Order 2022, Stage 6 (W3b) of the Development. Railway line and associated land between, Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the Order Limits of The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury), Improvements Order 2022.