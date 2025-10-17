Planning permission: Latest applications decided by Kirklees Council including properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge

A weekly list of decided applications for planning permission.

The following applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending October 12, and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge.

Split decision:

Premier Inn Hotels Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 – 9 on previous permission 2025/90063 for demolition of dormers and miniature clock tower, erection of first floor extension and alterations to existing hotel restaurant to form additional hotel bedrooms and other associated works. Premier Inn, Bradford South, Whitehall Road, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HG.

K Sullivan: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 on previous permission 2024/90696 for erection of four dwellings and associated access and retaining structures. Adjacent 212, Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EB.

Whitshaw Builders Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6, 8, 9, 10, 14 and 19 on previous permission 2023/93097 for erection of five dwellings (class C3) and ancillary office accommodation, formation of associated access, car parking and landscaping. Land adjacent 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AH.

P Brook: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5, 6 and 13 of permission 2024/93237 for erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent 14, Whinmore Gardens, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HG.

Zenith Property Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4-16 on previous permission 2023/92928 for erection of four dwellings. Land at Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0HL.

Approved:

P Jackson: Work to TPO(s) 18/81. 81, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JF.

S Day: Work to TPO trees. 79, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JF.

M Foster: Work to TPO(s) 13/99. 11, Sunways, Mirfield, WF14 9TN.

L Hirst: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/91904 for erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 778, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.

P Akhtar: Single-storey rear extension with part two-storey and part single-storey side extension. 7, Crown Flatt Way, Dewsbury, WF12 7TE.

A Younis: Two-storey rear extension. 11, Infirmary Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2JG.

Mr and Mrs K Whittaker: Single-storey side and rear extensions. 7, Highfield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BG.

W Akhtar: Advertisement consent for erection of two-sided LED screen. Calder Vale Mills, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JL.

Mr and Mrs Wragg: Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of land for purposes incidental to the dwellinghouse. 4-5, Mazebrook, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BT.

Impress Blinds: Siting of a storage container for the use as a cafe and associated works (within a conservation area). Land adjacent Unit C2, Carlinghow Mills, Batley, WF17 8LL.

A Aslam: Two-storey rear extension. Ravensthorpe Community Childcare, Ravensthorpe Community Centre, 24, Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AR.

S Ravat: Single-storey front and rear extensions with front and rear dormers. 3, Alpine Close, Batley, WF17 7PN.

Refused:

R Wilson: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2019/92507 for erection of one detached dwelling and demolition of existing stable block. 913, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PH.

C Barker: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. 5, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

The full applications can be viewed on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest list of decided planning applications.