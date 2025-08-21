Planning permission: Latest applications decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge

The following applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending August 17.

Approved

I Vulic: Demolition of existing bungalow and garage and erection of two dwellings with associated off street parking. 178, Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4SY.

A Hyder: Installation of extraction system and associated external grille to northern side elevation (within a conservation area). 369, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5PH.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 12 (crime survey) on previous permission 2021/93311 for erection of new footbridge, ramps and stairs (within a conservation area). Land between Rutland Road, Howley Street, Primrose Hill, Batley.

W Pirie: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/90013 for erection of extension and alterations to enclose dry dock. South Pennine Boat Club, Wood Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0ED.

Y Akhtar: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of rear dormer extension and windows to front of roof. 176, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EA.

N Firdaus: Erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions, first floor extension and roof extension. Wildair, 73, Bunkers Lane, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QT.

Mr Raouf: Erection of two-storey and single-storey rear extension and erection of two-storey side extension with associated alterations. New Barn, 23A, Strawberry Avenue, Liversedge, WF15 7NY.

Mr and Mrs Meade: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 23, Ashbourne Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JH.

Refused

Carlinghow Motorcare: Demolition of existing garage and erection of MOT bay/service area (within a conservation area). Wilton Mills, 586, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8LP.

T Sadiq: Erection of first floor and roof extensions to form a second storey. 19, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

T Sadiq: Erection of first and second floor extension. 21, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

M Fayyaz: Raising of roof height and erection of dormer windows to rear. 52, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DY.

Split decision

A Mitchell: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 8 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report), 9 (Remediation Strategy) and 11 (Verification Report) on previous permission 2023/93657 for erection of two detached dwellings with detached garages; alterations to public house with dwelling above to form one dwelling; erection of single- and two-storey extension to 201a Halifax Road. The Shears, 201, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NR.