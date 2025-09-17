Here are the latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council.

Approved:

D Barker: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey side and rear extension. 73, Hightown Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JP.

S Bould: Erection of single-storey side extensions and associated works (within a conservation area). 10, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RX.

R Elsey: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 32, Prospect View, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8BD.

K Otto: Application for the installation of a drop kerb. 69, Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DR.

T Motlib: Erection of single- and two-storey extensions. 42, Shirley Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ND.

Lidl GB Ltd: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non illuminated signs. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.

G Rimkus: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 26, Crown Flatt Way, Dewsbury, WF12 7TE.

A Pickles: Erection of balcony, replacement of window with patio doors to the balcony, installation of Juliette balcony to living room, window and door replacement throughout, installation of rooflights and solar panels. Bryn Mawr, 118, Low Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PU.

A Dagi: Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of premises within class E. 634, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8HF.

A Pickering: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey extension. 19, Rumble Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LR.

I S Abed: Erection of extensions to side and rear and dormer extensions. 28, Glen Avenue, Batley, WF17 0ET.

Mr and Mrs Kaye: Change of use of land to domestic garden, formation of access and hard surfacing and erection of fencing, greenhouse and gazebo. Land adjacent 67, Elm Tree Close, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BU.

T and M Mahmood and Gabbitas: Demolition of existing structures and erection of two industrial storage units. Land at Battye Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1NX.

West End Joiners: Variation of condition 20 (EDS) of previous permission 2023/90394 for variation condition 2 (plans) of previous permission 2019/94099 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of two-storey supported living apartment block (13 apartments) with associated offices, gardens and parking spaces. Kirklees Council Depot, 1-3, St Paul's Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AX.

N Killoran: Work to tree(s) within a conservation area. 75, Clumber Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RP.

M Cooper: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 36, Brow Wood Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0RH.

L Clancy-Green: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 30, Pollard Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PR.

Refused:

A Azeem: Erection of commercial unit (vehicle software diagnostics centre) with three flats above. Former Commercial Hotel, 125, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5TH.

S Hussain: Erection of two-storey side extension and single-storey front and rear extensions with balcony above, dropped kerb and associated alterations. 69, Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JR.

Reserve Forces & Cadets Association for Yorkshire & Humber: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2023/93737 for erection of single-storey modular building and band store with associated external alterations following demolition of two existing single-storey modular buildings. Mirfield Air Cadet Centre, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DQ.

M Siddique: Work to TPO(s) 47/80. Burial Ground, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of seven dwellings. Land Opposite 33, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BX.