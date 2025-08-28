The following applications for planning permission were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending August 24.

Approved

Felt Tec Ltd: Erection of side extension. Unit 1, Spafield Mill, Upper Road, Batley, WF17 7LR.

Quickcater Ltd: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/93522 for variation condition 2, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20 on previous permission 2023/93781 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (class E and sui generis); flexible commercial unit (class E(a) and/or class E(b) and/or hot-foot takeaway sui generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie and Bennys, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Mr Clark: Erection of single-storey side extension. 2, Brow Wood Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0RH.

M Iqbal: Erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions and external alterations. 18, Manor Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HB.

P Young: Erection of single-storey side extension. 30, Almond Way, Batley, WF17 0QG.

A Hafeji: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 30, Mortimer Terrace, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BY.

Acumen: Change of use of existing retail units to retail use (class E(a)), food and drink (class E(B)) and hot food takeaway (sui generis). The Swan Service Station, 962, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HS.

A Mallick: Erection of single-storey front extension and associated alterations. 27, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

Refused

S Heseltine: Retention of dog kennels. Savile Arms, 174, Hunsworth Lane, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DX.

A Hashmi: Erection of side and rear extensions, formation of driveway with dropped kerb to front elevation and associated works. 1, Charnwood Bank, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8PY.