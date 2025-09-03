A weekly list of the latest planning applications awaiting decisions from Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received, or last updated, the week ending August 31.

J Salim: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 22, Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QG.

Mrs Fearnley: Work to tree(s) within a conservation area. 124, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JF.

A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Hammerton: Variation of conditions 2 (plans), 3 (materials) on previous permission 2025/90715 for change of use of agricultural building to C3 residential use with extension to side. North of Birch Lodge, Howroyd Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NB.

Reserve Forces & Cadets Association for Yorkshire & Humber: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2023/93737 for erection of single-storey modular building and band store with associated external alterations following demolition of two existing single-storey modular buildings. Mirfield Air Cadet Centre, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DQ.

C/O agent: Dead or dangerous tree within a conservation area. Field Hill Centre, 21, Batley Field Hill, WF17 0BQ.

N Killoran: Work to tree(s) within a conservation area. 75, Clumber Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RP.

V Hall: Work to TPO(s) 22/95. 34A, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HU.

T Vallli: Erection of extensions and alterations. 39, Beckett Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DD.

Mr Darwan: Erection of single-storey rear extension and associated alterations. 4, King Edward Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9EY.

M Khoueiry: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement detached garage and two-storey side extension. 44, Fall Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AR.

A Sutcliffe: Erection of first floor extension and garage conversion. 7, Darley Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6PX.

M Patel: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey rear extension and loft conversion with front dormer extension. 32, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ.

Willow Properties (Yorkshire) Ltd: Erection of garage and bin store. 186-188, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AT.

K and A Graham: Erection of extension and alterations. 11, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.

Mr and Mrs Woolfitt: Erection of single-storey rear extension with covered terrace, erection of porch to side elevation, alterations to parking layout, rear raised terrace and existing openings with associated works. 23, Church Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HU.

S Rawlinson: Erection of agricultural building. Top Ashlea, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

A Mallinson: Alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation. 41, Westfield Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 9FB.

Bloomhaven: Change of use from dwelling (C3) to children's home for up to four children (within a conservation area). 66, Carlinghow Hill, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AG.