Initial plans to build houses on the grounds of a Dewsbury social club have been approved by Kirklees Council.

The council granted conditional outline permission to the plans, which relate to the Westborough Working Men’s Club on Brunswick Street.

The application, submitted by Mr L Evans, sought outline permission for plans proposing two houses be built on the existing car park area of the social club.

The application sought approval for layout only, and the development cannot go ahead until the council approves further details including layout, scale, appearance and landscaping (reserved matters).

Despite this, indicative plans submitted indicated two three-storey semidetached houses, each of at least four bedrooms, with off-street parking to the front and private outdoor amenity spaces to the rear.

The application proposes creating eight parking spaces as part of the development.

No representations were received as part of a public consultation, which ran from May 17 to June 14.

The council approved the application on August 8.